Adam Gase admits he hasn’t done a good enough job developing Sam Darnold

Getty Images

In Sam Darnold‘s three seasons as the Jets’ franchise quarterback, there’s been little sign of improvement. Jets coach Adam Gase is willing to take some blame for that.

Gase said today that he recognizes that he was hired in large part because Jets ownership saw him as the coach who could get the most out of Darnold, and it hasn’t worked out the way anyone hoped.

“I came here to help him and help him develop his career and we haven’t been able to do that. That’s why these games are so important, to help him continue to grow,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I haven’t done a good enough job.”

Gase also indicated, however, that he thinks the personnel around Darnold has been a problem.

“At the same time, that’s what’s frustrating about the quarterback position, you do need 10 other guys to do their job as well,” Gase said. “When he throws one of those really good balls and it’s dropped, that’s frustrating.”

Much has been frustrating about the Gase-Darnold experience. But it’s likely to be over after five more games.