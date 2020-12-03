All Steelers and Ravens tests from Wednesday come back negative

Getty Images

Wednesday’s Ravens-Steelers game had to be delayed by six days because of the Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak, but the NFL got some good news on that front this morning.

All of yesterday’s tests from both the Steelers and Ravens came back negative, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. (PFT has separately confirmed that all the Ravens’ tests were negative.)

The Steelers-Ravens game had already brought the NFL in for plenty of criticism from those who think the league has failed to prioritize the health and safety of players and other staff members during the pandemic. If it had come out after the fact that a player who played in that game had tested positive but the results hadn’t come back yet, that would have been a very bad look for the league.

But it appears that both the Steelers and Ravens are on the right track. The Steelers’ next game is Monday against Washington, while the Ravens’ next game is Tuesday against Dallas.