Anthony Lynn: Joey Bosa will work his way back into practice on Thursday

USA Today Sports

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa had a monster stat line in Los Angeles’ Week 12 loss to the Buffalo, racking up 3.0 sacks and six tackles for loss. But Bosa didn’t practice on Wednesday, listed with a shin injury.

Fortunately for L.A., it sounds like Bosa is on the right track for this weekend’s game against New England.

Per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Bosa “will work his way back into practice today.”

Bosa missed two games earlier this season with a concussion. He’s tallied 7.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, and 14 tackles for loss in 2020.