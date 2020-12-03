Baker Mayfield’s yardage is down, but Browns are happy his interceptions are down

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is averaging a career-low 191.6 passing yards per game, but his coaches are OK with that.

Cleveland offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said the key for Mayfield is that he’s also averaging a career-low 2.4 percent of his passes intercepted. Van Pelt said he’d rather see Mayfield complete something short and easy than take a chance at a big gain that also has a good chance of getting picked off.

“I would gladly take a five-yard gain over a 20-yard chance of an interception. I think that’s the mindset we have to take,” Van Pelt said, via BrownsZone.com.

Mayfield has gone four straight games without an interception, and Van Pelt sees that as progress.

“It’s really a mindset,” Van Pelt said. “We do talk about it, we don’t talk a lot about it. When you get out there, it can backfire on you. But surely the mindset, I’m not going to turn the ball over. He’s really grasped that now, the last four or five weeks. Just understanding the importance of turnovers, giveaways and how that’s a big part of our success is not turning the football over.”

Ideally, the Browns would have Mayfield making big plays to win games for them. But they can live with it as long as he doesn’t make any plays that lose games for them.