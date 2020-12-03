Bengals say Joe Burrow’s surgery was successful

Getty Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this week that quarterback Joe Burrow was headed to California to have knee surgery.

On Thursday, the team announced that the operation has taken place. Burrow tore his ACL and MCL and suffered other damage after going down in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Washington Football Team.

“Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery yesterday,” the statement said. “The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will begin the recovery process and we look forward to his return.”

The date of that return will be one of the big questions for the Bengals to ponder heading into the 2021 season. The nature of Burrow’s injury makes it less than a sure thing that he will be ready to play in Week One and his rehab progress will be closely watched to see if the team has to make any other plans.