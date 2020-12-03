Bill Belichick on Cam Newton: If there’s an adjustment we need to make, we’ll make it

USA Today Sports

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton appeared on the injury report for the first time this season on Wednesday, as he was limited in practice with an abdomen injury.

But as you might expect, head coach Bill Belichick did not have much to say about the injury and Newton’s game status on Thursday morning.

“We’ll update it throughout the week here, and depending on how it goes, if there’s an adjustment we need to make, we’ll make it,” Belichick said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

Newton missed New England’s Week 4 loss to the Chiefs due to COVID-19, but has started the team’s other 10 games this season. The Patriots will take on the Chargers in Los Angeles before staying in Southern California to face the Rams at SoFi Stadium the following Thursday.