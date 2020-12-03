Brian Schottenheimer “can’t wait” to have Josh Gordon back

Getty Images

The NFL finally has reinstated receiver Josh Gordon, one of the several indefinitely suspended players who were lost in the shuffle of a new CBA that wiped out suspensions for positive drug tests.

The Seahawks are looking forward to adding Gordon to a receiving corps led by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

“He was an unbelievable pro,” Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer told reporters on Thursday regarding Gordon, a second-round pick in the 2012 supplemental draft. “I mean just the way he worked. . . . He was awesome to have around. I can’t wait to have him back and he gives [quarterback Russell Wilson] another fun toy to play with.”

Gordon’s best season came in 2013, when he generated 1,646 receiving yards for the Browns in only 14 games.

Still only 29, Gordon has plenty of good football left in him. Here’s hoping that the league treats him like all other players and quits worrying about the things he does away from work, especially when those things are in no way affecting the rights of others.