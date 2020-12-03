Broncos place Darius Kilgo on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Broncos activated defensive lineman Shelby Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. They placed practice squad defensive lineman Darius Kilgo on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.

Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel and return specialist Diontae Spencer remain on Denver’s COVID-19 reserve list.

The Broncos made Kilgo a sixth-round choice in 2015. He has played 29 games since, including 11 for the Titans in 2018 in his most recent action.

Denver did not have kicker Brandon McManus at practice Thursday, but his absence was not injury related. The team did have kicker Taylor Russolino for a visit this week.

Running back Phillip Lindsay (knee) and outside linebacker Malik Reed (shin) returned to limited work after missing Wednesday’s practice. Offensive tackle Demar Dotson (hand/not injury related) and safety P.J. Locke (shoulder) had full participation Thursday.