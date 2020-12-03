Cam Jordan: Saints D elevating play at the right time

Getty Images

The Saints are bringing an eight-game winning streak into Sunday’s game against the Falcons and the team’s defense has played a leading role in making that happen.

They have allowed the fewest yards of any team in the league and the last five games have seen them allow opponents 10.2 points per game, a 25 percent conversion rate on third downs, rack up 19 sacks, and force 13 turnovers. Defensive end Cam Jordan has five of those sacks

“I think we’ve put together a stretch where our secondary, our linebackers, our defensive line have really elevated our play. So it’s not more of an ‘I’ thing, it’s more of a ‘we’ thing, where we’re all elevating our play at the right time,” Jordan said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com.

Jordan has a good chance of adding to his sack totals this weekend. He’s sacked Matt Ryan 21 times over the course of his career and got him three times in the Saints’ 24-9 win over Atlanta in Week 11.

The Saints got Ryan eight times overall in that one and a repeat performance will likely keep the winning streak going.