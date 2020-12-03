Cam Newton remains limited but downplays injury

Getty Images

Cam Newton popped up on the practice report for the first time this season, listed as limited Wednesday with an abdomen injury. The Patriots quarterback remained limited Thursday.

He insists the Patriots have nothing to worry about.

“I will be [ready to play],” Newton said Thursday. “I’m feeling as good as I should be feeling. You just have to stay on top of things and see what the trainers say, and just keep getting treatment.”

Unsurprisingly, coach Bill Belichick had little to say regarding Newton’s injury.

“If there’s an adjustment we need to make, we’ll make it,” Belichick said Thursday morning.

Newton, though, downplayed the injury when asked whether it was wear and tear or a new injury.

“It’s football,” Newton said.

Newton, who missed the Chiefs game in Week 4 with COVID-19, has thrown for 1,984 yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions while running for 387 yards and nine touchdowns.

“I think what drives me is knowing I have yet to play my best football,” Newton said. “Have I done it consistently? Not to my liking. But I’m getting there. It’s just a learning curve. It’s just learning every day. In the famous words of a quote from Game of Thrones, ‘You know nothing Jon Snow.’ That’s been my mentality each and every day.”

The Patriots added fullback Jakob Johnson (knee) to the practice report. He was limited.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson (hip) was among the players who remained limited.