Cardinals activate Deionte Thompson off COVID list

The Cardinals have activated safety Deionte Thompson off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Thompson went on the list last Tuesday, missing Arizona’s loss to New England in Week 12. He is now available to practice, as the Cardinals get set to play the Rams on Sunday.

A 2019 fifth-round pick out of Alabama, Thompson has played eight games for Arizona this season, starting four. He’s registered a pair of passes defensed in 2020.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is the only remaining player on Arizona’s COVID list following his positive test last week.