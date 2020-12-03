Colts activate Denico Autry from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Colts had two defensive linemen on the reserve/COVID-19 list for last Sunday’s loss to the Titans, but they’ll have at least one of them back for this Sunday against the Texans.

The team announced that Denico Autry has been activated from the list. He’ll be able to practice on Thursday and should be set to play barring any other injury issues.

Autry has missed the last two games while on the list. He has 24 tackles, six sacks, seven tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits on the season.

DeForest Buckner was the other missing lineman against the Texans. Derrick Henry exploited the missing pieces with 27 carries for 178 yards and three touchdowns, but it’s not clear when he’ll be cleared to return.