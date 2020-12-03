Colts sign Ryan Allen to the practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts have found a punter to take Rigoberto Sanchez‘s place.

The team announced on Thursday that they have signed Ryan Allen to their practice squad. He will be called up to kick in place of Sanchez against the Texans this weekend.

Sanchez had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor this week. Word from the Colts has been hopeful about a return this season and he remains on the active roster, but they’ll need someone to fill the role on a temporary basis.

Allen punted eight times for the Titans in Week 9 and he played in eight games for the Falcons last season. He spent the previous six seasons as the punter in New England and Colts special teams coach Bubba Ventrone was on the Patriots’ staff for three of those years.