Colts will have maximum of 12,500 fans at Dec. 20 game

The Colts hosted 12,500 for each of their past four home games. That number will remain their maximum capacity for the Dec. 20 game against the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, the team announced Thursday.

The stadium’s capacity is 63,000.

The attendance number was determined following the team’s discussions with the Marion County (Indiana) Public Health Department, and the Colts’ statement said they will follow all local, NFL and CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

The Colts greeted only 2,500 fans to their home opener on Sept. 20 against the Vikings. They had 7,500 present a week later for the Jets game.

Since then, the Colts have stuck with the 12,500 maximum capacity number.

On Friday, the Colts will begin selling single-game tickets to the Dec. 20 game.

The team has not announced capacity size for its final regular-season home game Jan. 3 against the Jaguars.