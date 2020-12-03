Dak Prescott counting his “small victories” in rehab

Getty Images

Dak Prescott describes his rehab as “small victories.”

The Cowboys quarterback has a long way to go before returning to the field after a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle Oct. 11. Prescott’s prognosis is four to six months.

“Don’t take anything that you’re doing for granted,” Prescott said during NFL Media’s Pepsi Rookie Roundtable, via the team website. “No matter how big or how small it is, don’t take it for granted because it’s a blessing. I’ve been able to play every level of my career because the guy in front of me has gotten injured, so I know what it means to be ready and to stay ready in case a guy gets injured in front of you.

“But now to be that guy that’s injured for the first time in my career, missing the rest of the season, it’s different. It’s tough. But for me, it’s about making and creating small victories. So each and every day when I wake up and I go in for rehab, it’s about, for me, seeing my leg or seeing my body do something that it didn’t do the day before or creating a feeling that I didn’t have before so I know that I’m continuing to get better.

“And at the end of the day, I know my team needs me. And I know they need me now for support, but they’ll need me again later. So it’s about helping them whichever way that I can and however I can. But it’s about being right mentally and then counting those small victories.”

Prescott was leading the league in passing yards when his season ended. He finished his fifth season with 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.

Prescott, who played 2020 under the franchise tag, is scheduled to become a free agent in March.