Dalvin Cook (ankle) limited in practice again

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook vowed to play on Sunday despite an ankle injury. He still has work to do to get there.

Cook was limited in practice on Thursday, for the second straight day.

The star tailback chafed at questions regarding whether he’s worn down, but offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak has said that Cook is “beat up.”

Cook does everything he can to stay in games and to not miss games and to return as quickly from injury as he can. He understands the nature of the position, and he embraces the reality that he’ll need to find a way to play through pain and discomfort.

The limited practices notwithstanding, Cook has said he’ll play. There’s no reason to doubt him, barring an aggravation of the injury at practice on Friday.

The Vikings have pulled themselves to within a game of .500 despite a 1-5 start to the season. They need Cook this week against the Jaguars and every week thereafter to secure an unlikely spot in the postseason.

UPDATE 4:08 p.m. ET: An earlier version of this item indicated that Cook fully participated in practice. I flat-out misread the report; the player listed under Cook (Brett Jones) was “limited” on Wednesday and “full” on Thursday. I apologize for the mistake.