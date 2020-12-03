D’Andre Swift out of concussion protocol, but out of practice with illness

Getty Images

The good news for Lions running back D'Andre Swift is that he has been cleared from the concussion protocol.

The bad news for Swift and the Lions is that he remained out of practice on Thursday anyway. Swift was out because of an illness that the team said is not COVID-related.

Swift missed the last two games due to his concussion, but had been limited in recent practices. His chances of returning to the lineup against the Bears may be linked to his ability to get work in on Friday.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay remained out of practice with the hip injury that’s sidelined him for the last four games. Cornerback Jeff Okudah missed Thanksgiving with a shoulder injury and he sat out another practice on Thursday.