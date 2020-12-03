Daniel Jones out of practice again Thursday

Getty Images

When Giants head coach Joe Judge spoke to reporters on Thursday, he said the day’s plan for quarterback Daniel Jones was to work with trainers, throw some passes, “see where that progresses to and what that allows him to do later in practice.”

Acccording to the team’s injury report, the answer was very little. Reporters at the open portion of the practice shared video and reports of Jones throwing passes with a red, non-contact jersey. That’s about all they did because he was listed as a non-participant for the second straight day.

Judge also mentioned that Thursday’s work might show “what we can do with him tomorrow.” If the answer is the same as it has been the last two days, it seems unlikely that Judge will make the start in Seattle.

Linebacker Cam Brown (illness) was the only other player listed as out of practice. Safty Nate Ebner (knee), linebacker David Mayo (knee), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (toe, shoulder), and wide receiver Darius Slayton (shoulder/foot) were listed as limited participants.