Deebo Samuel won’t practice on Thursday as a precaution

USA Today Sports

The 49ers have battled through considerable injury issues all season, and now they’re trying to prevent more.

Per Cam Inman of the Mercury News, wide receiver Deebo Samuel will not practice on Thursday for precautionary reasons. The second-year wideout missed three games with a hamstring injury before making 11 receptions for 133 yards to help San Francisco defeat the Rams 23-20 in Week 12.

Samuel has played only four games this season, missing the first three games of the season after undergoing offseason foot surgery. He’s recorded 27 receptions for 318 yards with one touchdown in 2020.

Inman also reports cornerback K'Waun Williams remains out this week. Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Packers in Week Nine.