Derrick Henry: Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are one of the best duos in the game

USA Today Sports

Last year, Tennessee’s Derrick Henry beat out Cleveland’s Nick Chubb for the league’s rushing title by 46 yards — sealed with a Henry’s 53-yard touchdown against the Texans in Week 17.

Henry is in good position to earn his second consecutive title, leading the league with 1,257 yards through Week 12. But even though Chubb missed four games with a sprained MCL, he still looks like one of the game’s elite backs. With 719 yards, Chubb is averaging 6.3 yards per carry and has rushed for at least 100 yards in five of his seven 2020 games.

Plus, the Browns have Kareem Hunt, who has 706 yards on the ground this year.

The three backs will be on the same field on Sunday, as Cleveland takes on Tennessee. And Henry has plenty of respect for the backs who will be on the opposite sideline.

“One of the best duos in the game, if not the best. Those guys are ballers,” Henry said Thursday, via Emily Proud of WKRN. “If [Chubb] didn’t get hurt, he would probably be in the top two or three in rushing yards.”

Though they’re both powerful, elite runners, Henry wasn’t interested in making comparisons between himself and Chubb.

“We’re all different and all have different styles of running,” Henry said. “He’s a great back and I respect his game. He’s a force to be reckoned with the ball in his hands.”

Henry also didn’t provide any bulletin-board material for Chubb, saying he doesn’t want to out-rush the Browns’ running back because he’s focused on Cleveland’s defense.

Still, if you enjoy a good old-school rushing matchup, Sunday’s contest between the Browns and Titans should be fun to watch.