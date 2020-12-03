Dolphins will decide on Sunday whether Tua Tagovailoa or Ryan Fitzpatrick starts

Getty Images

The Dolphins aren’t tipping their hands about their starting quarterback.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said today that Tua Tagovailoa, who is limited in practice with a thumb injury, is the starter if 100 percent healthy, but the Dolphins won’t decide until Sunday whether they’re confident Tagovailoa can go, or whether Ryan Fitzpatrick will start.

“He was limited in practice. We’ll take it one day at a time. Both quarterbacks practiced yesterday. We’ll see how he progresses throughout the week and make a decision on Sunday,” Flores said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Fitzpatrick started the first six games of the season and was playing well before Flores made the surprising decision to bench him for Tagovailoa. Flores then benched Tagovailoa for Fitzpatrick in Week 11, and Tagovailoa injured his thumb in practice in Week 12, forcing Fitzpatrick to start again. Now the Dolphins will wait and see who’s going to go on Sunday against the Bengals, when the Dolphins will be heavily favored to win no matter who their starting quarterback is.