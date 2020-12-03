Eagles add Darius Slay to Thursday injury report

USA Today Sports

Monday night was lousy for Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who said he had “by far the worst game I have ever played in the league” against Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Now there’s apparently injury added to insult.

The Eagles added Slay to their Thursday injury report, listing him as limited with a calf injury. While Slay was able to practice, the situation is worth monitoring as the Eagles get ready to play the Packers on Sunday.

Tight end Zach Ertz, who was activated off IR on Wednesday, was limited for the second day in a row with his ankle injury. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) was limited, too.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (neck) and safety Rudy Ford (hamstring) both missed their second day of practice this week.