As mentioned recently in connection with the ongoing employment of Rod Wood in Detroit, the best job with any NFL team is team president. It has a very high salary, and it has very low accountability.

Wood has lasted in his job for five years, none of which have been particularly successful for the Lions. In the same division, Bears president Ted Phillip has now served in that job for 21 years.

An employee of the team since 1983, the accountant by training has had his hands on the wheel of a proud and storied franchise that has been to the playoffs only five times during his tenure as team president. Three years ago, the question of Phillips’ ongoing job security was raised here. Far closer to the bone, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently noted that “[t]here has been an increasing tide of questions” regarding Phillips’ future.

The question is this: How accountable should Phillips be for the performance of the team? Though he’s not in football operations, he hires and fires the people in football operations.

How many General Managers and coaches should a team president get to hire before the team president becomes the person who is fired? People with those jobs do a nice job of avoiding scrutiny by arguing that they’re not part of the football side of the business. (Some also do a nice job of claiming credit when things go well.) Still, at some point (like, say, after two decades of underachievement) fair and tough questions should be asked about the person who essentially runs the team on behalf of ownership.

Although owners can’t be fired, everyone else can be. In Chicago, the question of whether Phillips should be has not yet landed in the middle of the radar screen. Whether or not that happens in the midst of a season of promise that has become a season of underperformance ultimately is up to those who hold the power to make the big decisions.

6 responses to “Is Bears president Ted Phillips on the hot seat?

  2. What nonsense.

    Team presidents are responsible for the BUSINESS side of operations. For all we know, he could be raking in record profits for the Bears owners.

  3. No, he is not in danger. Y’all are looking at this all wrong. The main function of the Chicago Bears is to provide an income to the McCaskey clan. Winning would be a plus, but not the primary concern. NFL is an entertainment media. Income is down this year, and the cap will be smaller next year. The last thing the McCaskey family wants is to eat a lot of salary by firing and still paying people under contract. The NFL is contracting financially and preservation of assets is the primary concern. The fans really don’t understand the situation. They want to win, and so do the McCaskey’s, but their lifestyle is more important to them.

  4. What the Bears really need to do is follow the lead of the Bulls and the Cubs. Cubs hired Theo Epstein (now replaced by Jed Hoyer) and the Bulls hired Arturas Karnisovas to be the “lead guy” overseeing baseball and basketball operations, respectively.

    Go make Eric DeCosta an offer he can’t refuse to leave the Ravens to become the Epstein/AK of the Bears…the President of Football Operations. Let him hire the next GM and remake the entire football side of the organization. Move Sweaty Teddy over to run the business side which, as an NFL franchise valued at $4,000,000,000, pretty much takes care of itself.

  5. Way past time for a change. The Bears are dragging the division down, just not as bad as the Lions. Playoff berths 5 times since 1983 is awfully bad. They should have kept Lovie Smith. I wonder why they didn’t? He was winning consistently. Both Smith & Caldwell in Detroit were both winning, what else do they have in common? Oh, yeah…

  6. The answer is simple. Common wisdom 3 strikes and you are out. I am harsher than most. Two failures in a row and you are done. Burn me once shame on you. Burn me twice, shame on me. There is no burn me thrice.

    A GM needs 3 years to show progress. You can not really evaluate until after 5. So a mistake at the president level is likely to cost you a decade.

