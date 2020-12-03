Jacob Tuioti-Mariner is the NFC defensive player of the week

USA Today Sports

Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner was one of the biggest factors in the Falcons beating the Raiders 43-6.

He recorded the first sack of his career, forcing quarterback Derek Carr to fumble on the same play, and picked up the loose ball for a takeaway. Tuitoi-Mariner later recovered a second fumble to give him two turnovers on the game.

Tuioti-Mariner has been named the NFC defensive player of the week for his strong performance.

It’s a big step for the third year defensive lineman out of UCLA, who entered the league undrafted.

He’ll have a chance to put together a second consecutive big game against the Saints on Sunday.