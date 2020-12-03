Jared Goff has no complaints about Sean McVay’s criticisms

Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the 49ers that quarterback Jared Goff needs to do a better job of protecting the football.

Goff has no complaints about McVay’s comments.

“If he was lying, I’d feel differently about it,” Goff told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s absolutely right and I’m a big boy. I can handle it. We have a great relationship and I’m accountable for myself. I need to be better than that. I need to take care of the football and he’s absolutely right and I will. I have done that for majority of my entire football career and will continue to take care of the football better.”

That’s only part of what McVay said. The other wrinkle came on Monday, when McVay was asked whether he considered benching Goff in either the loss to the Dolphins or the loss to the 49ers. Instead of quickly dismissing the question, McVay provided a lengthy answer that legitimized it.

Goff wasn’t asked about that. And it would be interesting to know how he feels about McVay saying anything other than the question of whether Goff ever would be benched is a stupid question.