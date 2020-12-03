Jason Garrett customizing game plan for Colt McCoy if Daniel Jones can’t play

USA Today Sports

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones still seems to have an outside shot at playing this week. But given that he didn’t practice on Wednesday, it appears more likely backup Colt McCoy will start behind center in Seattle on Sunday.

On Thursday, Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett said a game plan for McCoy wouldn’t necessarily be about scaling back the scheme.

“I think you’re trying to customize it, you’re not cutting it down in any way,” Garrett said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.

McCoy may not have Jones’ arm talent, but he has been in the league since 2010 — giving him plenty of experience to draw upon. So it makes sense that Garrett would rather tailor a game plan to the signal-caller’s strengths when there’s a week to prepare.

McCoy completed six of his 10 passes for 31 yards last week, as New York held on to beat Cincinnati. If McCoy does start, the Giants will need him to be at his best to defeat an 8-3 Seahawks team on the road.