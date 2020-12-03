Jets put Blake Cashman on injured reserve

Getty Images

Linebacker Blake Cashman‘s season is over.

The Jets placed Cashman on injured reserve Thursday and he won’t be able to return for the final weeks of the season because this is his second time on the list this season. Cashman has been dealing with injuries to his hamstrings. His previous stint on the list was due to a groin injury.

Cashman started the opener, but suffered that groin injury after a few snaps. He returned in Week 6, played two games and then sat out until last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. He played exclusively on special teams in those appearances.

The 2019 fifth-round pick remains under contract for two more years, so he will likely be back to vie for a spot on the Jets roster next year.