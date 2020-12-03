John Harbaugh: The NFL did their best and the Ravens did our best

Getty Images

The Ravens have just been through one of the weirdest weeks in NFL history, seeing their game postponed three times because of a COVID-19 outbreak. But coach John Harbaugh thinks it was handled as well as those circumstances could have been handled.

Harbaugh said after the Ravens lost to the Steelers that everyone did everything they could to play the game and play it safely.

“I just feel like the league did their best. We did our best,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “We didn’t bat 1.000. Nobody did. The league didn’t. Nobody did. You can’t bat 1.000 against this thing. But I think our response, in terms of our effort, was a perfect effort.”

The Ravens were obviously shorthanded against the Steelers, with star quarterback Lamar Jackson heading a long list of players who missed the game because of COVID-19. But they managed to get the game played, and to Harbaugh, that in and of itself is an accomplishment.