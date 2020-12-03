Josh Allen fully participates in Bills practice

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen missed one play during last Sunday’s win over the Chargers after tweaking his ankle and he told PFT after the game that “it was a little painful but nothing crazy.”

Allen also said that he’d do everything in his power to be on the field and Thursday’s first injury report of the week suggested that Allen will be in the saddle against the 49ers on Monday night. Allen appears on the report with knee and ankle issues, but he was listed as a full participant in practice.

Barring any setbacks in the next couple of days, that should set the stage for Allen to be in the lineup in the 49ers’ temporary Arizona home.

Defensive end Mario Addison (knee, rest) was the only player out of practice for the Bills.