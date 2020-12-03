Khalil Mack out again, Bears confident he’ll play Sunday

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack said this week that “getting to the quarterback is what I’m here for” and that he needs to do more of it, but the team’s injury reports have cast some doubt about his ability to do so against the Lions this Sunday.

Mack did not practice on Wednesday because of a back injury and he was out again on Thursday. While that would seem to be a somewhat ominous sign about his chances of playing, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on Thursday that it’s a precautionary measure that’s causing little worry about his availability for Week 13.

“I don’t think it’s anything that we’re real concerned about,” Nagy said, via Adam Hoge of NBCSportsChicago.com.

Everyone else on the Bears active roster practiced Thursday. That includes quarterback Nick Foles, who was bumped up to full participation with a hip injury. That makes it likelier that he’ll back up Mitchell Trubisky this weekend as Nagy already announced that Trubisky will be starting for the second week in a row.