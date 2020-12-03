Kirk Cousins is the NFC offensive player of the week

USA Today Sports

The Vikings won a game against the Panthers they arguably should have lost, and quarterback Kirk Cousins was a big reason why.

Cousins passed for 307 yards and three touchdowns, including a 10-yard touchdown to wide receiver Chad Bebee with 46 seconds left that put the Vikings up by their winning margin of 28-27. It was Cousins’ first fourth-quarter comeback of the season.

Now Cousins has been named NFC offensive player of the week for his performance.

Cousins and the Vikings have now won four of their last five games, bringing their record to 5-6. Cousins will have a chance for another strong performance against the 1-10 Jaguars this week.