Kyler Murray returns to full practice Thursday

USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returned to a full practice Thursday.

Murray’s shoulder injury limited him Wednesday.

He was limited the first two practice days last week before returning to a full practice Friday ahead of the Cardinals’ Week 12 game against the Patriots.

Murray injured his shoulder in Week 11 against the Seahawks.

Murray said earlier this week he “didn’t adjust anything” because of the shoulder. But he ran only 10 times total for 46 yards the past two games after averaging 12 carries and 77 yards per game the four previous games.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins (not injury related), tight end Dan Arnold (knee) and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (concussion) returned to full participation Thursday. Offensive lineman Justin Pugh (ankle) and safety Charles Washington (groin) upgraded to limited after not practicing Wednesday.