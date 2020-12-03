Marcus Davenport misses practice with concussion

Getty Images

The Saints added defensive end Marcus Davenport to the injury report with a concussion Thursday. He did not practice.

That would seem to put his availability for Sunday’s game against the Falcons in doubt.

Running back Alvin Kamara (foot) and receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) remained limited. The Saints likely will continue to be deliberate in how much they use Kamara and Thomas in practice to keep them as fresh and healthy as possible the rest of the way.

Receiver Marquez Callaway (knee), cornerback Janoris Jenkins (knee), receiver Deonte Harris (neck) and running back Ty Montgomery (hamstring) joined Davenport in not practicing Thrusday.

Offensive guard Andrus Peat (concussion) again was a full participant.