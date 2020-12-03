Matt Nagy: “Zero concerns” ripping team will cause divisiveness

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy was unsparing in his critique of the team after last Sunday’s 41-25 loss to the Packers.

He called for a show of “personal pride” after what he called an embarrassing outing and was particularly blunt about the defense falling short of expectations in the loss. With the team already in a nose dive, some may have wondered if ripping the team would make things worse.

Nagy refuted that notion on Wednesday.

“I know that can come off that way to outsiders or people that aren’t in the building,” Nagy said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “But I’ll just say there was zero concerns of any of us [that] there’s divisiveness or anything with me versus [the players]. There is none of that. We’re all in this together. We’re in a great spot for that part of it. And we just talked through, ‘OK, why did that happen?’ And I think our defensive guys, they’ve got a lot of pride. They’re angry at how that went down. I think they respect and understand where I’m coming from because they believe the same thing. That’s what we talked about. That’s where it’s at. And they’re motivated to get back out there.”

The Bears have four straight games against teams with losing records, starting with this weekend’s game against a Lions team that just fired its head coach. If the Bears can’t find their missing spark in that scenario, it will be hard to convince anyone that it’s still there.