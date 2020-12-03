Myles Garrett, Andy Janovich both look ready to return for Browns

Getty Images

Two Browns players are practicing this week after recovering from COVID-19, and both appear ready to go on Sunday against the Titans.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said defensive end Myles Garrett and fullback Andy Janovich, who both missed the last two games, both look good this week.

“He was out there yesterday,” Stefanski said of Garrett, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “He looked good to me. We’re going to make sure that we’re smart about how we get him back out there. But checking in with him yesterday, he looked really good, and we’ll see how he looks today and just keep an open dialogue.”

As for Janovich, Stefanski said, “Andy looked great. He’s excited to get out here.”

It appears that the Browns should be in good shape for a big game between two 8-3 AFC teams.