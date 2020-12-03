Myles Gaskin moving closer to a return

Getty Images

Myles Gaskin remains on injured reserve, but he has practiced with the Dolphins over the past two weeks as he works his way back from a knee injury.

The Dolphins would use him with Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) still limited in Thursday’s practice and DeAndre Washington (hamstring) still out.

Miami has until Saturday afternoon to activate Gaskin for him to play Sunday.

Coach Brian Flores was asked about that possibility this week and said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that it “would depend on what he shows in practice. When you’re out a few weeks, there’s a conditioning element . . . a physical element. To think he can walk back in and he’s the same guy, normally it takes a few weeks until hopefully he’s back to where he was. I hope a guy like Myles could get right back to form quickly, but I don’t think there’s any assumptions it’ll be that way.”

Gaskin started five games this season before injuring his MCL. He has missed the past four games.

Gaskin has 130 touches for 585 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Matt Breida and Patrick Laird currently are Miami’s only healthy running backs.