NFL reinstates Josh Gordon for last two games

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has expressed frustration at times this season when asked about where Josh Gordon‘s reinstatement stood.

He will have a different answer in today’s media session.

The NFL has reinstated the receiver from his suspension, with Gordon eligible to return in Week 16, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports. That means Gordon can play the final two games of the regular season and into the postseason.

The Seahawks signed Gordon on Sept. 3, assuming Gordon would receive approval from the league office to play again. It took longer than the team expected.

This is Gordon’s seventh NFL suspension since he entered the league.

Gordon has not played a full, 16-game season since his rookie year of 2012. He played five games with the Seahawks and six with the Patriots last season.