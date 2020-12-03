Nick Folk nabs AFC special teams player of the week

USA TODAY Sports

Last Sunday’s game between the Cardinals and Patriots came down to field goals.

Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 45-yard kick in the fourth quarter, which gave the Patriots a chance to win the game in regulation. A Cam Newton run and a late hit by Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons gave Nick Folk a chance to win the game with a 50-yard field goal.

Folk hit the kick and the Patriots got a 20-17 win. On Thursday, the NFL announced that Folk has been named the AFC special teams player of the week.

It is the second time Folk has taken that honor this season. He also won it after hitting a game-winning kick against the Jets in Week 9. It’s the sixth time that Folk has been a weekly winner in his career.