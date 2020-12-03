No practice for Julio Jones Thursday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Julio Jones was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring injury, but things took a step in the wrong direction on Thursday.

Jones did not take part in practice. He did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Raiders because of the injury and he missed two games earlier in the season because of hamstring trouble.

Jones could be resting Thursday in hopes of increasing his chances of playing on Thursday, so his status at Friday’s practice will likely be a significant sign of his chances of facing the Saints this Sunday.

The game will be the second in the last three weeks between the two NFC South clubs. The Saints won the first one 24-9 and the likelihood of a sweep will go up if Jones isn’t part of Atlanta’s lineup.