Patriots claim Jack Cichy off waivers

Getty Images

Linebacker Jack Cichy is on his way to the Patriots.

According to multiple reports, Cichy was claimed off of waivers on Thursday. He will have to go through COVID protocols before joining the team and won’t be in the lineup against the Chargers this weekend.

Cichy was waived by the Buccaneers on Wednesday. The 2018 sixth-round pick out of Wisconsin has spent time on injured reserve during all three of his NFL seasons.

When healthy, he has played in 15 games and seen the vast majority of his playing time on special teams. Cichy has been credited with six tackles in those appearances.