PFT’s updated Week 13 2020 power rankings

1. Steelers (last week No. 1; 11-0): It wasn’t pretty, but undefeated through 12 weeks is more than enough to keep the top spot.

2. Chiefs (No. 2; 10-1): If they ever play a full 60 minutes, they’ll score 100 points.

3. Saints (No. 3; 9-2): The Saints are closing in on securing the right to play their playoff games in an empty home stadium.

4. Bills (No. 4; 8-3): Ready or not, they’re coming to prime time for three of their next four games.

5. Packers (No. 7; 8-3): The low-energy-at-home Packers finally woke up.

6. Seahawks (No. 8; 8-3): A run for the top seed remains extremely viable, especially if DK Metcalf keeps playing like he did on Monday night.

7. Titans (No. 9; 8-3): They’ll go as far as Derrick Henry will take them.

8. Rams (No. 5; 7-4): Sean McVay has a Kyle Shanahan problem.

9. Dolphins (No. 10; 7-4): It’s very easy to work FitzMagic when playing the Jets.

10. Colts (No. 6; 7-4): This team regularly flips from contender to pretender.

11. Browns (No. 15; 8-3): Playoffs? Playoffs? Playoffs!

12. Buccaneers (No. 13; 7-5): The Bucs have extra time to prepare for a stretch run that will either cement their playoff spot or see their season fall apart.

13. Ravens (No. 12; 6-5): They handled a week of uncertainty and adversity well; will it galvanize them for the critical stretch run?

14. Cardinals (No. 11; 6-5): From Hail Murray to Hell, Murray.

15. Vikings (No. 18; 5-6): It’s better to be lucky than good. It’s ideal to be both.

16. Patriots (No. 19; 5-6): The Terminator isn’t dead yet.

17. 49ers (No. 22; 5-6): If they get to the playoffs, they could be as dangerous from the back of the pack than they were as the frontrunner.

18. Falcons (No. 21; 4-7): Raheem Morris finally proved why the Bucs fired Jon Gruden and promoted Morris more than a decade ago.

19. Raiders (No. 14; 6-5): They’re just not ready to be a successful franchise.

20. Bears (No. 16; 5-6): They’re just not ready to be a successful franchise.

21. Broncos (No. 17; 4-7): When you have two quarterbacks, you have none. When you have no quarterbacks, you have none.

22. Panthers (No. 20; 4-8): Matt Rhule definitely didn’t earn his curve-blowing salary on Sunday.

23. Giants (No. 23; 4-7): Colt McCoy may currently be the fourth best quarterback in the NFC East, but that may not be nearly good enough.

24. Washington (No. 24; 4-7): Alex Smith is the Comeback Player of the Year. The only question left is whether the voting will be unanimous.

25. Texans (No. 25; 4-7): With Will Fuller suspended, that puts even more pressure on Deshaun Watson.

26. Eagles (No. 26; 3-7-1): That fairly recent Super Bowl trophy may not save Doug Pederson, after all.

27. Lions (No. 27; 4-7): The streak of years without a playoff win will stretch to 30. Congratulations?

28. Cowboys (No. 28; 3-8): The streak of years without an appearance in the NFC Championship will stretch to 26. Congratulations?

29. Chargers (No. 29; 3-8): If the coaching job comes open, if could be the most attractive vacancy in the league.

30. Bengals (No. 30; 2-8-1): Think of all those offensive linemen they could draft with all the picks they acquire when trading the Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields pick.

31. Jaguars (No. 31; 1-10): This franchise’s recent struggles trace to the return of Tom Coughlin.

32. Jets (No. 32; 0-11): The right to be snubbed by Trevor Lawrence will soon be secured.

  1. You have the Colts ahead of the Browns when the Browns beat the Colts and also have a better record. You guys make zero sense

  2. “Alex Smith is the Comeback Player of the Year.”

    Uh, Roethlisberger was out last year following elbow surgery after which so many claimed he was done and should retire. He is 10-0 this year, has a QBR of 101.3 and a TD to INT ratio of 24/5. Smith’s QBR is 81.3 and his ratio is 3/5.

  3. Apparently that whole “you are what you record says you are” does not apply to the Browns.

  5. 12. Ravens (No. 12; 6-4): You can’t lose if you don’t play.

    ******************************************************************************

    Can’t lose if you get the game postponed a week by virtue of your own negligence. Harbaugh’s whined multiple times about how he thinks COVID protocol are too restrictive, so I guess we also can’t be surprised under his watch.

    According to Peter King, Ravens also wanted the game pushed back to Week 18. Laughable how this team expects the league to pander to it. After Harbaugh allowed this to happen and then asks for favors not afforded to other teams, I never want to hear a Ravens fan drop the corny “Trippin Tomlin” crap again. Tacky to begin with, but you guys have no leg to stand on anymore.

  7. This is a weird year – I feel like almost anyone from #3 – #14 could beat each other and it wouldn’t be a surprise at all. From the #5 team down you could almost switch the teams around and it wouldn’t be far off from reality. Hell even the Vikings at #15 are a team that if they show up, are a tough team.

  8. I say this as a Washington fan…the Eagles would be silly to get rid of Pederson. Or Wentz.

    This has been a bizarre year, and the Eagles have no o-line. Fix that in the offseason and they’re back in business.

    Sometimes teams don’t know what they have until they lose it.

  9. Seriously how hard is it to acknowledge that the 8-3 Browns BEAT the 7-4 Colts rather convincingly? Nothing makes a power ranking more of a joke than when you take an easy head to thead winner and put them below the loser who also has a worse record.

  11. Random thought I had as I was watching the replay of the 2nd of of the Eagles game. A few years ago people (mostly eagles fans and media) were acting as if Howie Rosman and Doug Peterson were the 2nd coming. Their super bowl run was very impressive but what they’ve done after is honestly embarrassing. Roseman couldn’t think further than 6″ in front of his face and decided he wanted to keep this “Super Bowl” team together. What he was doing was investing a ton of money and roster spots on older players that now are just not good at all. On top of that they have been horrendous in the scouting and drafting dept. Now on to Peterson, you have one of the worst olines in the game and you have ruined what once looked like a promising qb by putting him behind that oline and on top of that your game plans seem to be throwing the football all over the field (last night for instance) while your qb just gets destroyed. Ole Jeffery needs to go ahead and put Howie and Dougie on the dang chopping block. They are embarrassing.

  13. While I’m no Redskin fan (far from it), I do hope Alex Smith is successful. Comeback Player of The Year, should be unanimous.

  16. Your comment about the Bengals (‘think of all the offensive linemen they can draft by trading the Tevor Lawrence or Justin Fields pick’) is exactly right and would be the best thing that could happen to them and Joe Burrow…

  17. 24. Washington (No. 24; 4-7): Alex Smith is the Comeback Player of the Year. The only question left is whether the voting will be unanimous.

    Dont worry, we have an insurance policy.

  19. “It’s the NFL. You are whatever your record says you are.”

    Unless you are the Browns. Then you are never as good as your record says you are.

  21. RoofDude says:
    December 1, 2020 at 8:14 am
    While I’m no Redskin fan (far from it), I do hope Alex Smith is successful. Comeback Player of The Year, should be unanimous.
    —————————-

    Sorry man, but not only should it not be unanimous, he shouldn’t win. Im a Pats fan with, trust me, absolutely no love getting lost on the Steelers, and hate Roethlesberger. But I cant ignore the reality that after being unable to play last year he is 10-0 this year. Right now the only way to stop him appears to be to not let the game play. Even if it sticks in my craw to say so, that is the reality.

  22. orechia says:
    December 1, 2020 at 6:38 am
    You have the Colts ahead of the Browns when the Browns beat the Colts and also have a better record. You guys make zero sense
    —— ——— —————- ————

    The Colts are the only team the Browns have beat with a winning record. At least your off the bottom of the heap.

  24. I’d vote Big Ben for Comeback Player of the Year. Missed 13 games last year for elbow surgery and is 10-0 this year. Sure, Alex Smith is a great story, but his record and stats are nowhere near Ben’s.

  25. As a Browns fan I of course hate the Steelers and want them to fail. But if things continue as they have been the Steelers/Chiefs AFC Championship Game will be the best game of the year and the winner will probably win the SB.

    The Browns should be ranked higher, but I understand that they’re the Browns, so they’re not. We have a long way to go to earn respect. We have the best backfield in the NFL and hopefully can keep that together for a few more years.

  27. Every week I see this list with my Bears dropping down and can’t help hearing Tom Petty singing “Free falling”.

  28. Chargers are way better 3-8 team than Cowboys. Bengals have a shot to overtake them in a short time. Cowboys way too high on this list.

  29. 1. No way Smith should edge out Big Ben for Comeback Player. The Smith story is heartwarming, and Ben is still a D—–Bag, but He is backing it up on the field.

    2. The Browns are still THE BROWNS. Let that sink in and realize why they are ranked where they are. There are still plenty of games left for Mayfield to throw the season away.

    3. It is a crime that shills for the NFL are not calling out Harbaugh for engineering the multiple-delays to the Ravens-Steelers rematch. He played his buddy the Commish like a fiddle. A real Commish with huevos grande would have told the Ravens – I don’t care, if you don’t show up – you take the auto loss. This is a complete joke, a manipulation of the system – and all on JH. Look at the playoff standings right now and tell me who benefits the most from pushing this game to week 18? It is very sad everyone is not calling shenanigans on this one.

  30. Alex Smith surely is the Comeback Player of the Year. I watched a documentary about what he went through…a nightmare. To see what his leg looked like,17 surgeries to repair and fight off infection,at one point fighting to keep his LIFE and the leg…how does anyone compare that to Roethlisberger’s elbow?

  31. Comeback player of the year. The difference is that Alex Smith didn’t assault girls and then not be held accountable. Rothlassaulter is a dee bag.

  32. I am either confused or missing something….the Ravens keep having players testing positive, so the Steelers/Ravens game keeps getting pushed out. BUT the Broncos have one QB test positive and all other QBs exposed, and they must play, as scheduled, without said QBs? Shouldn’t the Ravens be required to either forfeit or play without players who’ve tested positive and/or exposed?

  33. Any other year, I might agree with the case for big Ben as comeback player of the year, but Alex Smith deserves it hands down this year.

    Is Ben deserving? Yes, but Alex coming back from what appeared to be a career ending and very likely life altering injury to once again be a starting QB in the NFL is nothing short of miraculous and is on a whole different level than what Ben has accomplished.

  34. Big Ben over Alex Smith as Comeback player is cute, but never gonna happen. I’d take Aldon Smith over Ben – guy missed 4+ seasons.

  35. crookfactory says:
    The Colts are the only team the Browns have beat with a winning record. At least your off the bottom of the heap.
    ___________________________

    And the Colts have only two wins against teams with winning records: the Packers and the Titans. Those are legitimate teams, but hardly juggernauts.

  36. Browns are behind the Colts, whom they beat and who have a worse record.

    Fins are behind the Rams, whom they beat and who have a worse record.

    It’s not surprising that the history of those two franchises leaves a stench that follows them around. What is surprising his how sticky the luster of Shawn McVay is (Rams) and Frank Reich.

    I think Kevin Stefanski should win coach of the year, if it were to be awarded today.

  39. collectordude says:
    December 1, 2020 at 7:19 am
    49ers wont make the playoffs

    Maybe not but they sure seem live in your head. Were you bullied in the 4th grade by a kid wearing a Joe Montana jersey?

  40. Godzilla says:
    December 1, 2020 at 8:56 am
    RoofDude says:
    December 1, 2020 at 8:14 am
    While I’m no Redskin fan (far from it), I do hope Alex Smith is successful. Comeback Player of The Year, should be unanimous.
    —————————-

    Sorry man, but not only should it not be unanimous, he shouldn’t win. Im a Pats fan with, trust me, absolutely no love getting lost on the Steelers, and hate Roethlesberger. But I cant ignore the reality that after being unable to play last year he is 10-0 this year. Right now the only way to stop him appears to be to not let the game play. Even if it sticks in my craw to say so, that is the reality.

    ***************************************************************************************

    Bro… Alex Smith suffered a gruesome injury 2 years ago. His life was literally in danger, & he was hours from losing his leg. SEVENTEEN Surgeries on his leg, read that again. The fact that he can even suit up, & more than that… that he IS, straight up amazing, & a testament to his courage, & work ethic.

    Is Big Ben deserving, sure… in any other year he probably wins this nod. However, he didn’t overcome the obstacles that Smith did. Ben has a legit shot at much better awards this year that, Smith won’t sniff.

    Don’t be a hater. I’m a Cowboys fan who loathes the Redskins. Yet, Smith deserves this award hands down.

  41. If comeback player of the year is based on heartwarming stories, then sure…it’s A. Smith. If it’s based on performance, though…then it’s easily Roethlisberger. I was under the impression it was a performance-based award, and I say that not being a fan of Ben.

  45. This dead horse has been beaten, but the award is for Comeback Player of the Year, not MVP. The stories don’t compare, and for some calling Smith’s story ‘heartwarming’ is laughable.. No need to re-hash but the guy is playing with drop foot right now – with a brace concealing it. Ben is having a great year and I’m enjoying watching them win even though they’re not my team..

  47. It wasn’t a dig and it IS a feel-good story. Sorry if the term ‘heartwarming’ makes you feel uncomfortable…

    You’re right, though, that the stories don’t compare…not in the slightest. But is that what the award is? Best story? If so, then yes, it’s Alex Smith. But again, I was always under the impression it was a performance-based award. No, not MVP, but performance-based nonetheless. While Alex Smith’s journey back HAS been awesome and inspiring (I’ll try not to call it heartwarming and offend the manliest among us,) his actual on field performance hasn’t been all that impressive. That’s just reality. If he leads his team to 8-8 and they win that crappy division, then let’s re-evaluate…

  48. Joma says:
    December 1, 2020 at 11:48 am
    If comeback player of the year is based on heartwarming stories, then sure…it’s A. Smith. If it’s based on performance, though…then it’s easily Roethlisberger. I was under the impression it was a performance-based award, and I say that not being a fan of Ben.

    ———————

    Hedging your bets? Is that Aldon Smith or Alex Smith?

  50. 15. Vikings (No. 18; 5-6): It’s better to be lucky than good. It’s ideal to be both.
    ___________

    They may have been a bit lucky that the kicker missed a 54-yard field goal at the end of the game, but they were pretty unlucky when they had two fumbles returned for touchdowns in the span of 10 seconds.

  51. With all this comeback player of the year talk, I’m amazed that everyone has forgotten about Teddy Bridgewater. His knee injury was just as devastating as Smith’s and he got himself back into a position to earn a $63 million contract and is playing well on a bad team without McCaffrey.

  53. @Joma..

    You weren’t the only one to call it ‘heartwarming’ and no need to call out my ‘manliness’.. I’m not offended, just offering an opinion like everyone here. Obviously it’s a valid discussion as people have good arguments on both sides.. I honestly don’t know what the requirements are and I don’t like individual awards for team sports anyway (or any of the fantasy garbage). Give it to Ben if it makes you feel better and try to have a good day.. peace..

  54. OK, a couple things. First, my Bears are waaaaaay too high on this list. Second, some of y’all get way too wrapped up in these rankings. Team X beat/didn’t beat Team Y, but X is ranked lower/higher than Y, so that means I hate you and these rankings suck. But I’ll be back next week to complain about them again. Relax, kids. It’s entertainment.

  55. Beating lesser opponents and having a few losses vs teams with winning records is what most playoff teams do this year and always. It’s not like upsets don’t happen. Browns are 7-0 vs teams with a losing record. None of those wins were a given and vegas had them as underdogs in a few of them (eg: @ the Dak-led Cowboys). But these are just for fun and we will see what happens with some tougher opponents coming up, as well as hopefully in the playoffs.

    Posting a winning record while missing elite players at WR, DE, RG, RB, and now CB for multiple games is p good tho. Could be nice if they get healthy at the right time who knows

  56. I imagine the raiders wish they could handle all their opponents with losing records right about now

  57. thatguy2, fair enough and thanks for the reply. I wouldn’t be upset if Smith won the award, but always assumed it required on-field performance to back it up. If they gave it to Alex, it would be entirely based on his impressive off-field performance, at least to this point.

  58. Reclaiming My Time says:
    December 1, 2020 at 1:53 pm
    With all this comeback player of the year talk, I’m amazed that everyone has forgotten about Teddy Bridgewater. His knee injury was just as devastating as Smith’s and he got himself back into a position to earn a $63 million contract and is playing well on a bad team without McCaffrey.

    __________________________________________________

    Yes,but Bridgewater’s injury happened back in 2016. He been back for quite awhile now. I’m not saying that his return to the field is any less miraculous than Smith’s,but Smith’s was more recent. Did anyone EVER expect to see him playing again?

  59. ehsguy72 says:
    December 1, 2020 at 11:14 am

    collectordude says:
    December 1, 2020 at 7:19 am
    49ers wont make the playoffs

    Maybe not but they sure seem live in your head. Were you bullied in the 4th grade by a kid wearing a Joe Montana jersey?

    ————————————————————————-

    Seriously, this guy styles himself a 49er fan yet I’ve never seen him post one positive thing about them and disappears when they win.

  62. I think Ravens should be #8 and 9-32 are not consequential. Looking at the Ravens schedule they probably won’t lose again until the playoffs.

  64. Can’t put the Steelers at #1 with that performance. They barely beat a wild card team that was decimated with injuries.

    They would’ve lost to 25 other teams playing like they did yesterday.

  66. Harbaugh will be gone at the end of next year if they don’t start winning with the roster they have.

