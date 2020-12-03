Philip Rivers practices on limited basis

Getty Images

Last week, Colts quarterback Philip Rivers missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, due to a toe injury. This week, Rivers returned to practice on Thursday, after missing Wednesday.

Rivers practiced today on a limited basis.

He said Wednesday that the toe feels better than it did a week ago. He was able to play in a loss to the Titans, despite the injury.

In all, the Colts have 15 players on this week’s injury report. Three missed time due to rest. Center Ryan Kelly, who missed the Week 12 game with a neck injury, has fully participated in practice both days this week. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who left Sunday’s game early with a knee injury, has not practiced.

The 7-4 Colts play the 4-7 Texans on Sunday. Indianapolis currently is in the playoff field, but clinging to the bottom of the tree.