Raiders DC Paul Guenther looking to get Vic Beasley going soon

USA Today Sports

Back in 2016, Vic Beasley led the league with 15.5 sacks as he helped power Atlanta’s defense to a conference championship.

Beasley hasn’t reached double-digit sacks ever since, though he did register 8.0 in 2019 — his last with the Falcons.

Though he signed a one-year deal with Tennessee, Beasley was released in early November after he appeared in just five games without making an impact. Needing more out of their pass rush, the Raiders took a flier on Beasley, signing him to their practice squad last Monday.

Las Vegas defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said Thursday that Beasley adds speed to the club’s defensive front.

“Hopefully, we’ll get him up and running in short order,” Guenther said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

The Raiders have registered just 12 sacks this year — only the Jaguars have tallied fewer with 11. If Las Vegas is going to make a playoff push, anything they can get out of Beasley to rush the passer would help.