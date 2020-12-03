Raiders place Tanner Muse, Nick Bowers on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Raiders placed injured linebacker Tanner Muse and practice squad tight end Nick Bowers on their COVID-19 reserve list.

It is unknown whether the players tested positive for COVID-19 or were in close contact with someone who did.

Muse went on the injured reserve list at the end of training camp. He underwent toe surgery in September and will miss his rookie season.

The Raiders selected Muse with the 100th overall choice in the 2020 draft.

The Raiders signed Bowers as an undrafted free agent May 5.

In other Raiders news, the team is bringing in former Chiefs running back Spencer Ware for a visit, Field Yates of ESPN reports.