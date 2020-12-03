Rams expect to have CB Jalen Ramsey at full capacity at Cardinals

Getty Images

On Sunday against the 49ers, a sudden pregame hip issue limited Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to 50 of 72 defensive snaps. The injury, which wasn’t on the Week 12 report, apparently has resolved itself.

Ramsey appears nowhere on the Rams’ initial Week 13 injury report.

“Yeah, it’s just one of those things that kind of popped up right before the ballgame, fortunately he’s OK,” Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley told reporters on Wednesday. “But it was just one of those things where, it happens sometimes to players before the game. We just wanted to make sure that he was well, monitor him and make sure that there was nothing residual going into the game. I think we’re just kind of cautious a little bit. But from my understanding, he’s full-go in talking with him, he’s excited about this week and we kind of avoided something bigger happening and he’ll be full speed for this week.”

That’s great news for the Rams, given that they need Ramsey to handle Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, in what will be the renewal of their Jaguars-Texans AFC South twice-per-year encounters.