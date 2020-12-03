Rams waive OLB Jachai Polite

USA Today Sports

The Rams have waived outside linebacker Jachai Polite, the team announced on Thursday.

Polite played 11 games for Los Angeles this season, mainly on special teams. He recorded his first career sack against Washington in Week 5.

The Rams designated outside linebacker Obo Okoronkwo to return from IR last week, and he is expected to be activated this week, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Polite was a Jets third-round pick last year, but they waived him when reducing their roster to 53 at the end of the preseason. He spent time on the Seahawks’ practice squad before heading to the Rams practice squad last year.