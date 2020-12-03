Report: Doug Pederson already has given up some play-calling duties

Getty Images

Doug Pederson said Tuesday giving up play calling is “on the table.”

But Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that has already happened.

Passing game coordinator Press Taylor has taken over play calling several times in recent games, according to McLane, and Pederson could give Taylor even more responsibility in Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello also has called plays this season. Scangarello has held the reins in two-minute situations all season, per McLane.

Pederson publicly has expressed reluctance to relinquishing play calling, saying it’s something he enjoys about the job. He has called the plays since becoming the Eagles’ head coach in 2016.

“I take pride in play calling, and I look at everything,” Pederson said this week. “I’ve got to take everything into consideration. If I feel like I get stuck or in a rut, I definitely would consider giving that up. So, it’s definitely on the table.

“I wouldn’t say that’s off the table. But that’s also part of sparking the offense and maybe seeing the offense through somebody else’s eyes.”

The Eagles rank 29th in yards and 25th in points.