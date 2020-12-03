Report: MRI confirms Bud Dupree’s torn ACL

Posted by Josh Alper on December 3, 2020, 10:16 AM EST
Initial tests on Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree showed that he tore his ACL during Wednesday’s win over the Ravens and the diagnosis didn’t change with after further evaluation.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI confirmed that Dupree suffered the season-ending injury. He will have surgery to repair the injury at some point and begin rehabbing with eyes on the 2021 season.

Dupree’s outlook for that season is a lot different as a result of the injury. Dupree was playing this year on a franchise tag and his work as a pass rusher positioned himself for a nice payday in the offseason, but the torn ACL may make some suitors wary of making a big investment in him.

Dupree ends the year with 31 tackles, eight sacks, eight tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.

13 responses to “Report: MRI confirms Bud Dupree’s torn ACL

  1. And this is why players are always going to fight the Franchise tag. The one-year guaranteed big salary is nice, but you have nothing beyond that. Dupree is still going to get paid, but he lost a good bit of upfront cash yesterday.

  3. The Steelers would be stupid to re-sign Dupree. Let him leave and take the 3rd rd pick, then sign TJ Watt to a long term deal.

  4. I’ll admit that was I one of the many Steelers fans who thought Bud was a bust during his first couple of years. I am very happy that the last couple of years have proven me and the others wrong. This is a very big blow to the overall defense. The only even slightly silver lining is that it improves Pittsburgh’s chances of re-signing him. Best of luck on your rehab Bud. I’m looking forward to you being comeback player of the year in 2021.

  6. Covid has our country in a pandemic but the NFL currently has an ACL problem. Not sure if its lack of prep or turf but whatever it is its ruining professional football. An organization and its city invest so much into these players. The one thing I do know from watching on sundays is players flying into the play when a player goes down causes so many injuries Im shocked its never mentioned when rules are evaluated every year. Lack of fundamentals in terms of tackling is absurd. So many injuries can be avoided.

  7. Another player on the franchise tag screwed over. How the NFLPA doesn’t negotiate away from this is a joke.

  8. I don’t think that the Steelers have anyone on the bench that can come close to filling Dupree’s shoes. Watt is going to see a lot of double teams now!

  11. Dang, terrible news for Bud. I hope he recovers quickly. I would like to see the Steelers find a way to keep him on the team, but I doubt they have the cap space to sign all of these guys. However, most importantly, I hope he heals with no long term effects.

