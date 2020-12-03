Report: MRI confirms Bud Dupree’s torn ACL

Getty Images

Initial tests on Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree showed that he tore his ACL during Wednesday’s win over the Ravens and the diagnosis didn’t change with after further evaluation.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI confirmed that Dupree suffered the season-ending injury. He will have surgery to repair the injury at some point and begin rehabbing with eyes on the 2021 season.

Dupree’s outlook for that season is a lot different as a result of the injury. Dupree was playing this year on a franchise tag and his work as a pass rusher positioned himself for a nice payday in the offseason, but the torn ACL may make some suitors wary of making a big investment in him.

Dupree ends the year with 31 tackles, eight sacks, eight tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.