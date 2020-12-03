Robbie Gould is the NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The 49ers have counted on kicker Robbie Gould making big kicks in many of their wins in recent years and they called on him again last Sunday.

Gould capped a 10-play, 49-yard drive in the fourth quarter with a 44-yard field goal that tied the Rams with just over three minutes left to play. The 49ers defense forced a punt that got them the ball back about a minute later and they drove to set Gould up for a 42-yard field goal as time expired.

Gould nailed the kick and the 49ers got a 23-20 win. Gould was 3-of-4 on field goals overall and he made both extra points he tried in the win.

The NFL named Gould the NFC special teams player of the week on Thursday. It’s the ninth time Gould has been a weekly winner and his first came in 2005, so it has been a long run of success for the veteran kicker.