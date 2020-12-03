Russell Wilson on Josh Gordon: I hope this time is better than the last time

Getty Images

News of wide receiver Josh Gordon’s reinstatement reached Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as he left the practice field on Thursday. Seattle signed Gordon all the way back in September, but now Wilson knows he’ll have Gordon on the field starting in Week 16.

“He’s an amazing receiver,” Wilson said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “A guy who was great for us last season, made some great plays.”

But Wilson also wants Gordon’s return from his seventh suspension to last, saying he hopes it’s “a testament to his growth.”

“I’m rooting for him to be able to overcome,” Wilson said. “I hope this time is better than the last time.”

Gordon has played just one full season — his rookie year with Cleveland in 2012 — though he did lead the league with 1,646 yards receiving in 14 games in 2013. He caught seven passes for 139 yards with Seattle last year. If Gordon is at his best, he would be tough for any team to cover opposite DK Metcalf.